Former Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty added to NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'

Former Super Bowl champion cornerback Jason McCourty has been added to NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning show Good Morning Football, it was announced today.

McCourty will make his debut on the show Monday, July 25, along with recently announced host Jamie Erdahl. The pair join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva on the show, locking in the new permanent cast of Good Morning Football which airs Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. ET live from New York City on NFL Network.

"We are thrilled to add Jason to the cast of Good Morning Football following his outstanding NFL career," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior vice president, head of content. "Jason's depth of knowledge, championship pedigree and dynamic personality stand out every time he is on-camera, and we are eager to watch him grow and develop in this new career. With Jason joining Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will, we cannot wait for this next chapter of Good Morning Football to start."

"I'm fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another," said McCourty. "Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments. I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team. I'm excited to bring an inside perspective of what it's like to be an NFL player. I've had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I've endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world."

McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) joins NFL Network following a 13-year NFL career during which he amassed 18 interceptions in 173 career games for four teams. A sixth-round draft pick in 2009 out of Rutgers University, McCourty spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. After playing the 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns, McCourty was traded to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with twin brother Devin McCourty. He spent three seasons with the Patriots, becoming the first set of twins to play in and win a Super Bowl when New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. McCourty spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins before officially announcing his retirement on Friday, July 15.