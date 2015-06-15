Jason Campbell likely to retire after 10 seasons

Campbell, 33, spent last season with the Bengals as the backup to Andy Dalton. He last meaningful action came with the Browns in 2013, when he went 1-7 in eight starts and posted a passer rating of 76.9 with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Campbell -- who also started games for the Redskins, Raiders and Bears -- has thrown for 16,771 yards in his career with 87 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.