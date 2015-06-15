Jason Campbell likely to retire after 10 seasons

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Campbell plans to retire after 10 seasons in the league. Rapoport added that the decision is not official, but that is the plan as training camps approach.
Campbell, 33, spent last season with the Bengals as the backup to Andy Dalton. He last meaningful action came with the Browns in 2013, when he went 1-7 in eight starts and posted a passer rating of 76.9 with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Campbell -- who also started games for the Redskins, Raiders and Bears -- has thrown for 16,771 yards in his career with 87 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.
Campbell could be keeping the door open a crack in case a team decides they want another veteran in camp.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and ranks the best backfields for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.