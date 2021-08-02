Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn, is an Olympic gold medalist.

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the semi-finals, Camacho-Quinn scorched the competition in the women's 100-meter hurdles finals on Sunday night, finishing with a first place finish and a time of 12.37 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn's win inside of Tokyo's Olympic Stadium also has the added distinction of giving Puerto Rico its second-ever Olympic gold medal.

Her historic accomplishment comes on the heels of the 24-year-old wowing spectators Sunday morning when she finished the event in 12.26 seconds -- the fourth-fastest time in history.