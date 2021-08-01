Around the NFL

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, breaks Olympic record in 100-meter hurdles

Published: Aug 01, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is appointment viewing Sunday evening. She already put on a show in Tokyo this morning.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.26 seconds.

The 24-year-old Camacho-Quinn is taking aim at her first gold medal after also appearing in the 2016 Olympics. Five years ago in Brazil, she won her first heat in the same event but was disqualified in the semifinals for knocking over a hurdle. In Sunday's semifinals, she crushed her competition while running the fourth-fastest time in history and breaking the previous Olympic record by 0.09 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn, like her NFL brother, hails from South Carolina but is eligible to compete for Puerto Rico because it's where their mother was born.

The women's 100-meter hurdles finals are set for tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET.

