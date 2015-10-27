Jarvis Landry's mad dash is best of Week 7

Dan Campbell has been a godsend, or, at the very least, an improvement in the head coaching position, for the Miami Dolphins. In two games in charge at South Beach, Campbell has led the team to two victories by a combined score of 82-36; he's taught the 'Fins how to defeat opponents with telekenesis; and most importantly, he's energized a previously gloomy Miami roster. Under Joe Philbin, the Dolphins wandered zombie-like through games, failing to live up to their own potential. Now, as this week's best play demonstrates, they're terrorizing defenses and speeding past your expectations.