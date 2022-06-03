Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Jarvis Landry is just getting his feet wet in New Orleans as the LSU product returns home to start the next phase of his career.

Joining the Saints for his first week of organized team activities, Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home, to be around the culture that's already been set here in New Orleans, the leadership that's here already," he said, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

Landry spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, earning two Pro Bowl nods. However, he played in just 12 games in 2021, earning career-lows with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

The 29-year-old hopes a return to Louisiana will rejuvenate his career.

"I'm happy to be on the grass, be running routes, have an opportunity to learn and be part of the culture and the team and find my place here," he said.

Landry signed a one-year contract to join the Saints receiving corps in May. The addition of the veteran pass catcher helps solidify a unit that had a host of question marks earlier in the offseason. Michael Thomas continues to rehab toward a return after missing all of last season. The Saints also snagged Ohio State product Chris Olave in the first round of April's draft.

The offseason additions have the chance to upgrade a unit that struggled with consistency in 2021.

Part of the leadership that Landry mentioned he's excited to team with is quarterback Jameis Winston, who continues to work his way back from an ACL tear.

"He's a leader, man. He's … one of the reasons why I came here, just the conversations that we had, the intent that he's putting behind the things that he's saying. Obviously, out here on the field, what you see is what you get," Landry said. "Look, I don't see nobody else out here. This guy is the last one. That's who he is. That's something that you want at that position and a part of your team."