Jarrius Robertson thanks Goodell for $25K donation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell matched Saints owner Tom Benson and his wife Gayle's $25,000 donation to help pay for Jarrius Robertson's medical expenses.
The Saints superfan has been battling with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia since birth. He received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In a video Jarrius thanked Goodell for the donation but also had a message for the commissioner:
Pretty much every NFL fan is with you there, buddy. Thanks Goodell for putting the fun back in football. Now for the Saints scoring all day, the jury is still out.