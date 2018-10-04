Around the NFL

Jared Goff: Rams' O-line 'playing the best' in the NFL

Oct 04, 2018
Herbie Teope

The Los Angeles Rams are flying high with a 4-0 record and own the league's No. 1 offense in total yards and scoring.

A lot of the team's offensive success can be traced to the front five, where left tackle Andrew Whitworth, left guard Rodger Saffold, center John Sullivan, right guard Austin Blythe and right tackle Rob Havenstein have kept quarterback Jared Goff safe.

"They're playing the best in the league right now and I don't think it's really close," Goff said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. "I don't know what the numbers are, but I've hit the ground maybe three or four times. I mean even just hits, pressures, not even sacks. That stuff is incredible, and they're doing a great job."

Goff has been sacked just five times on the season, a remarkable number when considering he has attempted 134 passes through four games. His ability to stay upright has allowed Goff to total 1,406 yards passing and 11 touchdowns pass, both ranking second in the league.

The Rams' offensive line appears primed to continue helping Goff lead a potent attack when considering upcoming opponents before a Week 12 bye.

While the schedule produces individual elite pass rushers, such as the Denver Broncos' Von Miller in Week 6 or the Kansas Chiefs' Justin Houston in Week 11, the Rams face just one team currently ranked in the top 10 in sacks -- the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

For all the accolades Goff, running back Todd Gurley and a triple-threat wide receiver corps of Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods receive, the engine that drives the Rams' express train starts up front with a group of players often away from the spotlight.

After allowing 28 sacks in 2017, which ranked as the ninth-lowest in the league, the Rams are on pace to allow just 20 sacks in 2018 because of the front blockers.

An upright Goff should more than welcome the opportunities with a little help from his friends to pick apart opponents unless defenses figure out a way to affect him in the pocket.

