Jared Goff out for Lions vs. Browns, has uphill battle to play Thanksgiving; Tim Boyle to get first NFL start

Still vying for their first win of the season, the Detroit Lions will go for win No. 1 with their QB2 under center.

As expected, Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ will be inactive due to an oblique injury and backup ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ will get his first NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Goff entered the day with a doubtful designation due to an oblique strain he sustained in Detroit's Week 10 tie with the Steelers. Goff didn't practice all week, and Boyle hasn't played all year due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand that landed him on injured reserve.

Activated on Friday, Boyle is now set for his first career start and looking to lead the winless Lions (0-8-1) to their first victory of the year against the Browns (5-5).

Boyle signed with the Lions in the offseason after backing up Aaron Rodgers with the Packers. Over the past two years, Boyle saw action in 11 games for Green Bay.

Depending on how he fairs and how Goff heals, Boyle's first start might not be his last as the Lions have a short week ahead with their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Goff has an "uphill battle" to play next week against the Bears due to Detroit's quick turnaround, Rapoport added.