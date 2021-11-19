Around the NFL

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 04:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Goff did not practice all week while dealing with an oblique strain suffered in the club's Week 10 tie in Pittsburgh. The starter was expected to test out the injury on Friday, according to coach Dan Campbell, but wound up missing the session.

The doubtful designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.

The former Green Bay Packers backup broke the thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason and was on injured reserve until being activated Friday. Boyle took the first-team reps in practice all week, setting the table for his first start.

"Having the one reps all week really is so valuable for getting yourself ready physically to play," Boyle said Friday, via the Detroit Free Press. "Cause when you're kind of a backup and you're sitting back there, you can kind of take the mental reps but physically doing it and feeling it out, seeing a defense is so valuable. So yeah, I feel great. Hand's 100%, legs feel good, arm feels good. So I'm ready to go."

The 0-8-1 Lions travel to Cleveland to take on the 5-5 Browns, who sport the No. 5 defense in the NFL and are tied for second in sacks.

After going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky, Boyle has attempted four passes in 11 career appearances the last two years in Green Bay, completing three for 15 yards. A preseason favorite of Packers fans, Boyle is now looking forward to making his first career regular-season start.

"Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times, unfortunately, but that's the beauty of the NFL, it's so competitive," Boyle said. "It's been a long journey. Just kind of reminiscing on my story, starting football when I was 6 years old and here I am as a 27-year-old and still blessed to have this opportunity. So it really is, it's about preparation and always staying ready so yeah, I'll be ready to go."

The Lions ruled out pass rusher Trey Flowers (knee), running back ﻿Jermar Jefferson﻿ (knee/ankle) and offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle). Receiver ﻿Trinity Benson﻿ (knee), OT Taylor Decker (elbow), safety Tracy Walker (concussion) and running back ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ (thigh) are questionable to play.

