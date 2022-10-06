Around the NFL

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jared Goff's Detroit Lions are soaring -- well, at least statistically speaking.

The league's No. 1 offense heads to Massachusetts this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Bill Belichick, mastermind of a defense that once held a Goff-led Rams offense to just three points in Super Bowl LIII, remains atop the Patriots organization. He's bringing with him a defense that isn't achieving at a standard expected of the Patriots after one month of football.

Goff isn't taking New England lightly, however. He knows better.

"He's by all accounts the best if not one of the best," Goff said Wednesday, via MLive.com. "And I've had my experiences against him, and it's always been a tough game and he'll always have something for us. So, we'll see what it is, but we'll be ready."

Goff's experiences with Belichick include two losses and just one win in three meetings. The Super Bowl loss was likely both the most painful and frustrating, with Goff and the high-powered Rams stumbling their way through an underwhelming, low-scoring affair in Atlanta for which coach Sean McVay later admitted he'd likely spent too much time preparing.

McVay eventually sent Goff packing for Detroit, but only after first earning some revenge over New England via a 24-3 win over the Patriots in their first season played without Tom Brady since 2000. It was one of the last happy moments enjoyed by Goff before McVay traded him to the Lions, who struggled through the 2021 season, but appear to have turned toward a brighter future offensively. Detroit is averaging a league-best 35 points per game through four weeks, demonstrating an explosiveness that might remind Goff of the 2018 season he spent in Los Angeles.

This type of offense should have the Lions near the top of the NFC standings. Instead, they're 1-3, primarily because their defense hasn't held up its end of the bargain.

The same can be said about Belichick's unit, which enters Week 5 ranked 19th in total yards allowed per game, 22nd in scoring and 26th in rushing. The Patriots are just as uncertain offensively, especially considering their current situation at quarterback, which could see Bailey Zappe make his first career start. Detroit should see an opportunity to capitalize in this game, provided its defense can finally find a way to stop a nosebleed.

Detroit has been quite successful when it comes to protecting the ball, tying for fifth in the NFL in giveaways. If the Lions learned anything from watching New England's most recent game, it's that they'll need to continue to avoid game-changing mistakes against a defense that forced two turnovers -- both by rookie defensive back Jack Jones -- in a narrow loss to Green Bay.

"Well, his teams are always going to, they're never going to let the best player beat you on either side of the ball," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Belichick, via MLive.com. "That's what -- that is 100 percent -- whatever you do well is what they're going to try to take away first. First and foremost, and if you can find a way to win it without that, then OK, he's playing the odds. So, he's always been that way. I know his defenses are always, man, they're opportunistic, man.

"So, they're grabbing balls. They're punching them out, shoot they had a pick and a punch-out, pull-out, really by the same player. But they do it. It's all over the tape. They've always been that way. Find a way to get the turnovers. And it's really -- they're going to make you beat yourself. They'll play the long game here and make you make a mistake and then capitalize on it."

Detroit has proven capable of capitalizing on opposing mistakes, but after falling to Seattle in a wild shootout last week, the Lions know they need to figure out how to turn their high-scoring games into victories. Even if the stats indicate otherwise, Goff has enough experience against Belichick's Patriots to know the going won't be easy.

"I think you prepare to face the team, and I know he'll have a plan and he's a great coach, but he won't be on the field," Goff said. "So, he'll be calling it from the sideline or having his influence in some way or another, and he'll have a good plan for us, and we'll have one for him.

"I don't know if I've watched every one of Bill Belichick's career games, but I'm sure there's been games where he has done the same thing, and there's been somewhere he hasn't, so we will see. He's a great coach, and there's a reason for it. Whatever they want to throw at us, we'll be ready or adjust accordingly."

Related Content

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is stressing out about the schedule changes brought on by Green Bay's trip to London to face the Giants, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being a tourist on the team's first trip to the United Kingdom.

news

Kyle Shanahan 'not that concerned' with George Kittle's lack of production: 'It'll take care of itself'

As 49ers fans and fantasy football owners alike wonder what's happening with TE George Kittle's role in the offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed that a healthy Kittle will be the Kittle of old -- eventually.

news

Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Super Bowl-champion 1985 Bears, dead at 80

Former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Vainisi, who helped construct the iconic 1985 Bears Super Bowl-championship squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, the team announced.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' vs. Seahawks: 'I'm going to be out there'

Alvin Kamara didn't take the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 trip to London, but he's adamant that he'll be back in Week 5.

news

Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Wide receiver Andy Isabella is signing with the Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) limited in Wednesday's practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited in the team's practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Thursday night's road game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Week 5 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is not at practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Bowles is anticipated to be back with the team on Thursday. Tom Brady, meanwhile, was with the team Wednesday, but did not practice.

news

Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retiring after 11 seasons in NFL, two games with Tampa Bay

Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents told NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. He joined the Bucs on Sept. 22.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE