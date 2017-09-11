Jared Goff leads Week 2 fantasy streaming options

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins | 5.2% owned: The Chargers have yet to play a Week 1 game as they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. And Jay Cutler didn't play in Week 1 because the Miami game was postponed for weather reasons. So we're truly veering into the unknown here. What we do know is that Cutler seemed to have a rapport with third-year receiver DeVante Parker in the preseason which could come to fruition in regular season action seeing as Cutler called Parker a "faster Alshon Jeffery." Not to mention other weapons in Miami like Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and the threat of tight end Julius Thomas in the red zone and Jay Ajayi out of the backfield. Cutler has quite an arsenal around him, potentially the best he's had in his career.