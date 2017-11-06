Jared Goff launches upstart Rams to blowout win over Giants

Goff lit it up in New York on Sunday, doing so in as few attempts as necessary (22), as the Ramsdominated the Giants in every facet of the sport we call football. Goff completed 14 of those 22 attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns, including a 67-yard strike to Sammy Watkins, and a screen pass to Robert Woods that the wideout took 52 yards for another touchdown. Goff spread it to eight different targets and Los Angeles' balanced attack shredded what was considered to be one of the league's better defenses, even despite New York's cellar-dwelling record.