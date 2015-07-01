Around the NFL

Jared Cook: Nick Foles can 'grab the ram by the horns'

Published: Jul 01, 2015 at 01:33 AM

Jared Cook is a great tight end in an unenviable situation.

In each of his first two seasons in St. Louis the quarterback situation has been a disaster. Cook's numbers, while strong at 52 catches and 634 yards, reflected the constant instability.

But in an interview with FOX Sports this week, he detailed the one ingredient that the quarterback position was truly missing, and the one thing Nick Foles has brought to town.

"Hopefully, he can make all of us better," Cook said. "This is something we've needed the past few years -- somebody to fill the mold, step in, grab the ram by the horns and say, 'Let's go, guys! This is our time!'"

For years now, St. Louis has not benefitted from the confidence of a quarterback who can truly run the team. They have not had the trickle-down leadership of a passer who has taken snaps in the playoffs.

If nothing else, the Foles experiment will at least give Cook, and the rest of the Rams, a boost they have not had in years.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Russell Wilson's contract, and the guys list their Comeback Player of the Year candidates. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin signs one-year deal with Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW