James Washington leads Waiver Wire deep dive

The Ravens first two games have been bizarre to say the least. In Week 1, Baltimore beat the lifeless Bills early and often, putting up 26 points while Buffalo goose-egged the first half. Then, in Week 2, the Bengals hung 28 first-half points and buried any potential positive game-script for rushing output for the Ravens. Through two games, Allen has marginally out-snapped Collins (44 percent to 42 percent), the duo has split touches (20 to 20), and Allen has out-targeted Collins sharply (13 to 5). Make no mistake: Collins is still the Baltimore back to have on your fantasy squad. Over the last two years, Collins has averaged 3.0 yards after contact and 0.17 missed tackles per carry compared to Allen's paltry 2.2 YAC and 0.11 missed tackles/carry. Regardless of his poor year-over-year efficiency, Buck Allen may be a thorn in Collins' side all season. Baltimore's coaching staff gave Allen the NFL's quietest 199 carries in 2017, and early 2018 usage shows us Buck is here to stay again.