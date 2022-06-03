Around the NFL

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position 

Published: Jun 03, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens receiver room saw the exit of Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin this offseason, leading to a host of question marks about Lamar Jackson's pass-catching corps heading towards the 2022 NFL season.

Those left have heard the chatter wondering whether the unit behind former first-round pick Rashod Bateman is good enough to compete in the AFC North.

"Obviously, there is a lot of noise – a lot bad, some good – around our receiver room. We just want to quiet the noise with our play, with how we carry ourselves every day," receiver James Proche said on "The Lounge" podcast, via the team's official website. "You most definitely pay attention to it whether you want to or not. As a competitor, it does put a chip on your shoulder because you want to prove those doubters wrong."

The Ravens currently have Bateman, Proche and 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay atop their receiver corps.

After trading Hollywood Brown during the draft for a first-round pick, Baltimore opted to draft center Tyler Linderbaum instead of filling the receiver hole. The Ravens eschewed the wideout position during the draft and didn't make any significant additions this offseason.

Proche views it as a chance to play a big role in 2022.

"A lot of opportunity. Blank slate," Proche said. "I paint the picture whatever way I want it, whatever way we want it as a team. … Earn your respect every day. Work at it, be consistent. Nobody is going to give you anything."

A sixth-round pick out of SMU, Proche has caught just 17 passes in his career for 216 yards -- all but one catch coming in 2021.

"I always had Year 3 planned on to be my year," Proche said. "Year 3, that's when they say, 'Are you going to be in the league for a long time or not?' Right now, I'm just trying to prove myself that I belong here for the long run. It's the year."

The Ravens need it to be Proche's year to help take some heat off Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews in Baltimore's pass attack.

