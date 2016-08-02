James Jones signs with San Diego Chargers

After a one-year sojourn with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, Jones had an impressive bounce-back year in Green Bay. Donning a hoodie for several of his 15 starts, Jones earned 50 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, while filling in on an injury-plagued receiving corps. For several stretches Jones was Aaron Rodgers' go-to target. With Jordy Nelson's return and a cavalcade of younger targets on the roster, the Packers said so-long to Jones once again.