Around the NFL

James Jones signs with San Diego Chargers

Published: Aug 02, 2016 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With wide receiver Stevie Johnson set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, the San Diego Chargers tested out three potential replacements Tuesday.

They settled on James Jones.

The Chargers signed the long-time Green Bay Packers wideout to a one-year deal, the team announced.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the Chargers were hosting Jones and former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline on Tuesday, per sources. In addition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported former Lions receiver Lance Moore would also work out for the team.

After a one-year sojourn with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, Jones had an impressive bounce-back year in Green Bay. Donning a hoodie for several of his 15 starts, Jones earned 50 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, while filling in on an injury-plagued receiving corps. For several stretches Jones was Aaron Rodgers' go-to target. With Jordy Nelson's return and a cavalcade of younger targets on the roster, the Packers said so-long to Jones once again.

It's clear the 32-year-old has lost a step, won't get much separation from corners and will rely on timing with the quarterback to earn any production in his 10th NFL season. With Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin already slated for starting spots, the Chargers might be comfortable using Jones as a veteran replacement in a limited role in 2016.

