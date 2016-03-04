James Jones: I had best year out of all free agent WRs

Packers wide receiver James Jones was proof last season that relationship and scheme familiarity are a huge part of what makes a successful football player.
The 31-year-old, cut by the Raiders and then the Giants at the end of training camp in 2015, caught 50 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns after rejoining the Packers. With an injury to Jordy Nelson and a struggling Randall Cobb, there were moments when Jones was the most effective player for Aaron Rodgers to throw to.
But once again, it appears he'll be looking for work.
"I was hoping it would go be back to Green Bay, but I don't know what's going to happen," Jones said on Sirius XM Friday. "Like I said before, I would love to finish my career as a Green Bay Packer, but we all know this business is extremely crazy so it looks like I'm going to hit the open market again so we'll see what's going to happen and hopefully I get a little more action this time.
"I'm hearing a lot of these receivers names being called and people are trying to brush over my name, and I had one of the best seasons out of all these guys that are free agents."
Jones' declaration was interesting. Statistically, he's right. He had more catches and touchdowns than Jermaine Kearse, Rishard Matthews and Mohamed Sanu. He outscored Marvin Jones and kept pace with Rueben Randle.
But his career has been about escaping his ties to Rodgers and the Packer offense. His dip in production with the Raiders may have not been an indictment on Jones himself, but of an offense that clearly wasn't ready to compete. The Giants releasing him instead of Preston Parker may have been more about the talent evaluators in New York than anything.
Still, the market for Jones will be interesting. In the past, he lauded the late free agency process and the ability to spend April, May and June with his family before signing a contract. Injuries and the draft can often dictate the market for Jones and make his situation far more clear upon signing. The question remains: Would another team besides Green Bay call?
"I plan on playing a good three-four more years," Jones said. "I would love to finish my career there, but it's a crazy business, and I just go with the flow -- that's how I did it last year, that's how I've been doing it my whole career. I just want to get my opportunity to make some plays. Hopefully this free agency is good for me and someone thinks I can help their team win and be productive at the wide receiver position."