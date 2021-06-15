James Jones: 'Don't read too much into' Packers president Mark Murphy's comments on Aaron Rodgers

"Pump your breaks. Just relax," Jones said. "Listen, I have a very good relationship with Mark Murphy. Mark Murphy has a very good relationship with all of his players. He still calls me to this day, checking on me, checking on my family. And that's what I'm going to say about Aaron. If you have a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, no, he's not a complicated fella. And that's with anything. You are talking about the future of a Hall of Fame quarterback's career. Yeah, it's going to be complicated. He wants some things. You want some things. So it's going to be complicated. Listening to Mark Murphy talk, I am not reading into it too much. I'm pumping my brakes. I am relaxing. Don't read too much into it. I know Mark personally. Mark loves all his players. And, yes, this situation is complicated because you're dealing with a guy who wants certain things, you're dealing with an organization who wants some things and you're trying to come together as one to get this thing fixed. So it's going to be a little complicated. I have a great relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has ever been complicated about (our) relationship. So when you do have a relationship with him, no, it is not complicated. So get together, get a relationship with Aaron Rodgers like I have one, and get together and get it fixed."