James Jones: Derek Carr 'acts like he's 30 already'

"When I was in Green Bay, and he was at Fresno State, my receivers coach, Keith Williams, used to coach at Fresno State, so I always used to go there to train," Jones explained. "And I used to catch balls from Derek, and worked out with Derek, and I started calling him 'Baby Aa-Rod' at Fresno State. This kid has all the potential in the world to be a special player, so I'm glad we finally got him on the winning side last night."