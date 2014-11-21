James Jones: Derek Carr 'acts like he's 30 already'

The Oakland Raiders earned their first victory of the 2014 season Thursday by shocking the Chiefs, which means Derek Carr's record of being the first rookie since the merger to start and lose his first 10 games of the season can become a mere footnote in history instead of an underscore on a wayward season.
Carr's numbers, as they have most of the season, don't jump out at you, but teammate James Jones told NFL AM on Friday that the team had faith Carr would deliver.
"Carr's an unbelievable leader," the receiver said. "He's one of those young guys that acts like he's 30 already. He has a great feel for the team, great feel for the game. He's gonna be a special player."
Jones then doubled down on the mini-Aaron Rodgers comparison he's been making since the start of the season.
"When I was in Green Bay, and he was at Fresno State, my receivers coach, Keith Williams, used to coach at Fresno State, so I always used to go there to train," Jones explained. "And I used to catch balls from Derek, and worked out with Derek, and I started calling him 'Baby Aa-Rod' at Fresno State. This kid has all the potential in the world to be a special player, so I'm glad we finally got him on the winning side last night."
Carr got the win, and after years of searching the Raiders appear to have found a young quarterback to lead them.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Raiders' shocking win over the Chiefs and previews every other Week 12 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.