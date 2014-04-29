James Franklin allegedly reached out to victim in rape case

Former Vanderbilt football players Cory Batey, Brandon Vandenburg, Brandon Banks and Jaborian McKenzie are charged with crimes including aggravated rape and aggravated sexual assault of an unconscious female student in a Vanderbilt dormitory last June. All four were dismissed from the program and expelled from school. Former Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd, an NFL prospect hoping to be chosen next week in the NFL draft, was not present during the crime, but was suspended from the team for allegedly assisting a cover-up attempt. He was allowed to remain in school and pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge in exchange for testimony against his former teammates.