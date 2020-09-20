Around the NFL

James Conner, Benny Snell expected to split carries vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Lakisha Wesseling
Lakisha Wesseling

Digital Content Editor

James Conner is still trying to bounce back after a rough 2019 season. But now he may be fighting for his starting job after a bad start to the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back went down in their win against the Giants after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. Second-year back Benny Snell replaced him and rushed for 113 yards. Despite not starting the game, Snell finished Week 1 as the NFL's third leading rusher.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Conner is expected to split carries with Snell against the Denver Broncos.

Conner missed practice Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He missed six games last season due to a shoulder injury and his production declined tremendously. His rushing yards per game went from 74.8 to 46.4, scrimmage yards per game 113.1 to 71.5 and scrimmage touchdowns 13 to 7. He has not played a full 16-game season in his career.

The Steelers rush offense played well without him in the lineup last season. It will be interesting to see if a healthy Snell can snag the starting role from Conner.

