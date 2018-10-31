James Conner, Adrian Peterson among Players of the Week

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Peterson continues to showcase the ageless skills that have made him one of the steals of this year's afterthought free-agent market. His spectacular 64-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter sealed the Redskins' 20-13 victory over the New York Giants. The 33-year-old churned out 149 yards on 26 carries and, in the process, passed Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for ninth on the all-time rushing list.