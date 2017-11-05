Around the NFL

Jameis Winston (shoulder) leaves early in Bucs' loss

Published: Nov 05, 2017 at 08:07 AM

Tampa Bay's franchise quarterback was relegated to the sideline early on Sunday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Jameis Winston to start the second half of the Buccaneers' 30-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints after Winston left due to a shoulder injury. Winston never returned to the game.

Winston was noticeably hindered by the injury during the first half, during which he completed 7 of 13 passes for 67 yards. It appeared as though his getting slammed to the turf forced him out of the game.

The quarterback suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, which knocked him out early in the second quarter of a 38-33 loss. He returned the following week against the Buffalo Bills, completing 32 of 44 passes for 384 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 30-27 loss.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's loss, Winston said it was the same soreness he had been experiencing in the weeks since he suffered the AC joint sprain. He said team doctors chose to pull him from the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Winston will get an X-ray on his right shoulder to determine if its related to his original shoulder injury or if it's a new injury.

