Jameis Winston injures shoulder in loss to Cardinals

Tampa Bay starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

With his team trailing 24-0, Winston was hurt attempting a second-quarter throw as Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones dropped the signal-caller to the ground. Rookie linebacker Haason Reddick was also in on the play.

Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick quickly took the field for an offense that usually loses all punch without its star quarterback in the lineup. Fitzpatrick went 22 of 32 for 290 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in relief of Winston.

After the game, Winston was optimistic that he could play next week against the Bills, telling reporters he wanted to return to Sunday's loss in the second half and that "I'll be back. Soon," per the Tampa Bay Times.

X-rays on Winston's shoulder were negative. The Bucs quarterback will have an MRI on Monday.

Winston's injury capped an ugly day for quarterbacks after Green Bay saw All-Pro Aaron Rodgers suffer a broken collarbone in a 23-10 loss to Minnesota.

Like the Packers, the Bucs are widely seen as a playoff contender, but all of that changes if Winston's absence drags on beyond Sunday.