Jameis Winston leads next great wave of college QBs

The Heisman Trophy winner is the prototypical franchise quarterback at the next level. He exudes the poise and confidence of a winner, while also displaying a game that is ready made for the pros. Winston routinely makes high-degree-of-difficulty throws with spectacular zip and velocity, but also shows the ability to make touch throws to all areas of the field with pinpoint placement. From a mechanics standpoint, he exhibits terrific footwork and body control in the pocket, yet remains an explosive threat capable of delivering big plays outside the pocket as a runner or thrower. Although he needs to clean up some of the rough patches of his game, Winston is on track to be an elite playmaker at the next level.