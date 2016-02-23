Jameis Winston: 'I have to get my body in shape'

During the Rookie Symposium last June, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Around The NFL he wanted to "get back skinny" before his first pro season.
After a solid rookie campaign -- 58.3 completion percentage, 4,042 passing yards, 22 TDs, 15 INTs, 84.2 passer rating -- Winston made the Pro Bowl (after several QBs dropped out).
Being surrounded by some of the NFL's best made Winston realize he has more work to do to get ripped.
"The most important thing I learned is I have to get my body in shape, because those men look good," Winston said. "Not just the other quarterbacks-everyone. Their bodies look good. But also, Russell Wilson's preparation at the Pro Bowl. You know, it's a relaxing event, and he is still doing everything the right way. He is the first one to the huddle, leading guys in stretches, running everywhere you go."
Aside from getting in shape, it's clear that leadership -- like the type Wilson displays -- is on Winston's mind. He discussed at length his role in the Bucs' huddle.
"At the beginning of the season, Clinton McDonald was talking to the team, and then when he got injured, I became the main voice, because nobody else said anything ..." he said of the pregame hype.
"One thing I always do in the huddle, pre-snap, is make eye contact. Just trying to see what is going on in their minds. When I step in that huddle, those guys just look at you. With me, there was no sign of nervousness. I was very confident. Logan Mankins and Vince (Jackson) made me confident. They allowed me to come in and be a voice, and they didn't say, 'No, don't do that.' They just allowed me to become a better player and leader."
Winston certainly became a better player as the season progressed. The Bucs promoted Dirk Koetter to head coach in order to foster more growth from the No. 1 overall pick.
With a full offseason to improve, we could see a sophomore leap from Jameis, including in the fitness realm.