Jamal Adams wins appeal of fine for hit on Mayfield

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the New York Jets safety won his appeal of a $21,056 fine for his hit on Mayfield in Week 2, per a source informed of the decision.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks rescinded the fine.
Adams was flagged for a late hit on Mayfield on a third-down pass last in last month's 23-3 loss to the Browns. Days later, the league confirmed that the personal foul penalty was correctly called, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The hard-hitting safety took issue with the flag and fine after it was levied.
"It bothered me a lot," Adams said at the time. "Because it's like, what do you want me to do? It was legal. Next time I might just tag him on the hip and say he's it. And play tag with him. I don't know what else you want me to do in that situation."
Brooks agreed with Adams, putting money back in the safety's pocket, which he greatly appreciated.
"Ha-ha! I told you if you just listened to me," Adams told reporters Thursday, per ESPN. "I'm going to be completely honest and I'm going to tell you straight up: I knew I was going to win it because it was legal.
"Ha-ha! Yep, I got that -- what was it, like 22? -- back in my pocket. Oh my god. ... I'm just happy it wasn't taken out (of my paycheck) because now I can spend that lovely money on my mother for her birthday. I'm excited about that."