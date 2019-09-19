NFL confirms Jets' Jamal Adams will be fined for late hit

In the first quarter of the New York Jets' 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Jamal Adams levied a booming hit on Baker Mayfield, leveling the quarterback right after a third-down pass attempt and knocking him to the turf.

Adams was penalized on the play for roughing the passer, a call that led to a Cleveland field goal and an eventual fine from the league.

The Jets safety tweeted out Wednesday night that the NFL had fined him $21,000 for the hit. Adams expressed displeasure at the fine, writing, "I signed up to play football not two hand touch."

On Thursday, the league confirmed that the personal foul penalty was correctly called and Adams will be fined officially later this week, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Adams elaborated Thursday on his feelings on the penalty and fine.

"It bothered me a lot," Adams said, per SNY. "Because it's like, what do you want me do? It was legal. Next time I might just tag him on the hip and say he's it. And play tag with him. I don't know what else you want me to do in that situation."

Adams added that the game officials even apologized after the game to New York's coaching staff regarding the call.

"But at the same time, those guys have a tough situation, as far as calling certain calls," Adams said of the officials. "It's very tough for me to get mad at them. They have a tough job they have to do."

The safety finished five tackles, including one for loss, in the loss. Adams also made headlines following New York's defeat after he said he was "benched" for anticipating plays incorrectly.

Adams' Jets (0-2) travel to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots this Sunday.