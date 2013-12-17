Jamaal Charles, Alex Smith have Chiefs poised for playoff run

In recent weeks, however, such concerns have subsided, as Smith has found a rhythm. The veteran signal-caller has connected on 63 percent of his passes in the past six games, with an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14:2. This success partially can be attributed to Charles' contributions in the screen game, but I've also noticed more aggressive play from Smith in the pocket. He has taken more shots down the field against man coverage -- while continuing to take superb care of the football. Although the deep throws haven't regularly resulted in explosive gains, the threat of the long ball has allowed Smith to efficiently "dink and dunk" his way down the field with his playmakers, Charles and Dwayne Bowe.