Jalen Ramsey sounds off on Gronkowski, Amendola

Published: Aug 30, 2018 at 03:33 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

From his thoughts on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo making the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2018 to analysis on other signal-callers around the league, it's clear that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't shy about providing blunt opinions.

Ramsey took the same approach in an article penned by ESPN's Mina Kimes, who spent time with the All-Pro cornerback over the summer in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The two touched on a variety subjects, including Ramsey's admiration for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But once the discussion turned to the New England Patriots, the cornerback's complimentary tone made a U-turn on tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Danny Amendola, who signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins during free agency.

"He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible," Ramsey said of Amendola. "People think he's so great. No, he's not. Tom [Brady] made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I'd be a first-team All-Pro."

When it came to Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler, Ramsey also didn't hold back.

"I don't think Gronk's good," Ramsey said. "Let me say -- I don't think Gronk is as great as people think he is."

Ramsey pointed out that he asked members of the Jaguars analytical staff to pull numbers on Gronkowski ahead of the AFC Conference Championship Game, and quickly came to a conclusion.

"Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game -- and that corner has had a very good game," Ramsey said.

Gronkowski totaled one catch in the game before leaving with a concussion. Amendola, however, offset the loss of Gronkowski by totaling seven catches for 84 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Patriots came back to defeat the Jaguars and advance to the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Ramsey will have opportunities to see Gronkowski and Amendola again during the upcoming season given the Jaguars play the Patriots in Week 2 and the Dolphins in Week 16.

Click here to read the full feature story on Ramsey.

