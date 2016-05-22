Jalen Ramsey signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Thankfully for Ramsey and last year's No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler, injuries suffered early in rookie offseasons don't have a negative impact on their rookie contracts. Ramsey, who was universally seen as the top defensive back in this class, would have been a high selection in this class regardless of the status of his knee. Between Ramsey and second-round pick Myles Jack, the Jaguars will be depending greatly on two rookie picks with injury concerns.