Jalen Ramsey signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Published: May 22, 2016 at 03:50 AM

For the second straight year, the Jaguars got a dose of bad luck with their rookie class when we learned No. 5 overall pick Jalen Ramsey would need surgery for a meniscus tear in his right knee.

That didn't get in the way of Ramsey getting his rookie deal, though. The Jaguars announced Sunday morning that Ramsey has signed his rookie contract. The deal is for $23.3 million guaranteed along with a $15.1 million signing bonus, a source involved told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The Florida State product is a pure cover cornerback that should immediately upgrade Jacksonville's secondary.

While initial prognostications on Ramsey's potential return to the field have been optimistic, Rapoport reported that Ramsey will seek a second opinion on the knee on Monday. What will be determined is whether the rookie will need to have a trim (in which he would be ready for the start of the season) or repair (out 4-6 months).

Thankfully for Ramsey and last year's No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler, injuries suffered early in rookie offseasons don't have a negative impact on their rookie contracts. Ramsey, who was universally seen as the top defensive back in this class, would have been a high selection in this class regardless of the status of his knee. Between Ramsey and second-round pick Myles Jack, the Jaguars will be depending greatly on two rookie picks with injury concerns.

One silver lining for Jacksonville is the team's relative depth at cornerback. Veterans Prince Amukamara, Davon House, Aaron Colvin, and Dwayne Gratz are also on the roster, although Colvin is suspended for the first four games of the season.

