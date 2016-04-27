Around the NFL

Jalen Ramsey on his NFL position: 'Corner'

Published: Apr 27, 2016 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

CHICAGO -- Jalen Ramsey doesn't know what team will call his name during Thursday night's NFL Draft. He does know exactly what position he wants to play at the next level.

"Corner," Ramsey replied with no hesitation when Around The NFL asked what position he hopes to anchor in the NFL.

It's the correct response, even if only from a monetary perspective. The franchise tag for corners in 2016 was nearly $14 million. It was $10.8 million for safeties.

Standing next to the wide-shouldered, 6-foot-1 cover man, Ramsey doesn't look like a corner. He looks closer to a linebacker. Some believe the rookie will transition to safety while sliding to corner in certain coverages. Having the size to tackle along with quick hips needed to cover, Ramsey could be the perfect hybrid player becoming more common in today's NFL.

Speaking Wednesday morning at an NFL Play 60 Clinic in Chicago, Ramsey insisted he wants to play on the outside, but will line up wherever asked.

"I will play anywhere a team wants me to play, just like I did in college it doesn't matter to me. I want to play ball," he admitted.

Ramsey has been rumored as high as the No. 1 pick, when his hometown team Tennessee Titans owned the selection. The corner said he believes the Titans would have selected him at No. 1 if they held onto that selection. Now he is fine being taken at any pick.

"It doesn't matter how high I go. It doesn't matter if I go at three or 33 or wherever," Ramsey said. "This has all been my dream. ... I'll be happy regardless."

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Tuesday that he's hearing Ramsey being connected to the Cowboys at No. 4. That is a scenario the corner called "a dream situation, literally a dream come true" after rooting for the 'Boys growing up.

Whether it's in practice or a game, Ramsey called Dez Bryant the receiver he most wants to cover.

"I just like his mindset, his competitiveness, people call it cocky, call it confident, you can call it arrogant, you can call it whatever you want," Ramsey said of Bryant. "He's one of the best receivers in the game and that's always been the guy who I wanted to go up against, whether it's in practice or the game."

It's that type of mentality Ramsey believe he owns.

"You can call me cocky, you can call me arrogant, but I know what I am," he said. "I'm humble, I'm just confident in my abilities. I have no reason to not be confident. I play defensive back. You have to be confident playing defensive back. Period."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
news

DE Danielle Hunter expected to attend Vikings minicamp

NFL Network's James Jones reported Monday that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance when the Minnesota Vikings kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. Players begin reporting Monday. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a holdout, not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, the team announced Monday morning. 
news

Cam Newton (hand) back at practices for Patriots mandatory minicamp

Coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.
news

Chris Godwin on Buccaneers returning every Super Bowl starter: 'Familiarity guarantees nothing'

Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin is thrilled that the Buccaneers have all their starters back, but realizes there is still much work to be done ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Broncos DE Von Miller ignoring QB rumors in Denver: 'We've got Drew Lock'

Not only is Broncos DE Von Miller not concerning himself with rumors surrounding trading for a quarterback, but he also backed up the case for incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ being the answer in Denver. 
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked amazing' in rehab from knee surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters over the weekend that his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., is in fantastic shape and ready to go.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW