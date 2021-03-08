Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts: Wentz trade 'shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player'

Published: Mar 08, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' trade of Carson Wentz opened the door for Jalen Hurts to step into the full-time QB1 role.

Hurts flashed playmaking ability in four starts, but the small sample size leaves questions on the table about the second-round pick.

The 22-year-old told The Adam Schefter Podcast that he viewed the trade as a chance to show the organization he can be a difference-maker.

"I think it was just an opportunity for me," he said. "It shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player. I want to prove them right."

As a rookie, Hurts completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six TDs and four INTs. The dual-threat's mobility helped open up the Eagles offense, adding 354 rushing yards and three TDs on 63 attempts. The QB showed better accuracy than anticipated coming out of Oklahoma.

Hurts said that the Wentz trade doesn't put more pressure on his shoulders than what he already expects from himself.

"Kind of kept the same mentality that I've had this whole time in terms of what I can control and me being the best player I can be," Hurts said of his reaction to the trade. "It ain't too much of my business, so I don't get into that."

While drafting a QB at No. 6 overall is possible, the Eagles are reportedly hoping to build around Hurts. Using the top selection to add a building block for the young QB could go a long way to aid his success.

As for Wentz, Hurts said he doesn't hold any animosity toward his former teammate.

"I send him my blessings," Hurts said. "I wish nothing but the best, and I hope he takes off. I hope he has a great remainder of his career."

