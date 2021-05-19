Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Published: May 19, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nick Sirianni's introductory address might not have sold the local media on his potential in Philadelphia, but the work he's done since then has his quarterback invested.

Jalen Hurts has seen plenty in his short time in the NFL, going from a second-round pick in a surprise destination to the successor of a former franchise quarterback. He's also on head coach No. 2 in just his second season.

Hurts said Wednesday he likes what he's seen from Sirianni, whose emphasis on core values reminds him of his former college coach, Nick Saban.

"I value everything that coach has brought here," Hurts said of Sirianni. "I remember back in my days at Alabama, Coach Saban hearing him talk about discipline, commitment, effort, toughness and pride. Having these core values that he's trying to instill in the team and, in the end, it all worked out for the team. And you see coach Nick Sirianni coming in preaching connection, preaching accountability and competition, fundamentals and football IQ, preaching all these things.

"I know in all of those different avenues, all of those different values and principles that we're trying to instill here in Philly, no one is above that and everybody got to go to work. So, for me, rent is due every day, it's always been that way for me, always been a 'get better' mentality every day, grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day and when that rent's due, I don't plan on missing no payments. It's work."

Hurts' background makes him the ideal candidate to deal with such attention and adversity. After all, Hurts was the quarterback who was benched in the national title game at Alabama, then forced to sit behind Tua Tagovailoa for the majority of his remaining years with the Crimson Tide before moving to a new university, team and coaching staff at Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

Through it all, Hurts has remained steady, proven by Philadelphia's belief in him when it selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. Now, he has the keys to the franchise -- at least for now.

Hurts doesn't exactly have the strongest competitor behind him on Philadelphia's depth chart, but Joe Flacco at least proved in 2020 he can produce quality snaps at the position when needed. More than anything, Flacco is likely most valuable as a sage veteran who can help guide Hurts through the treachery that could be the Eagles' 2021 season, even if Flacco didn't outright say that when he joined the Eagles.

If it does end up being a competition -- ceremonially or otherwise -- Hurts won't take offense or let such a battle hurt his pride. He understands the value in both Flacco's experience and competition for a team.

"I say Joe has been great, Joe has been great," Hurts said. "The knowledge he brings to the quarterback room, it's very beneficial for me. He has a great mind with those things and, obviously, he has a lot of great experience so I look forward to working with him and having him there. As far as everything else, I know I'm not above anything with a competition or football IQ, all the values we have I'm not above none of that. So, that's kind of where that is."

The Eagles have proven they're ready to take the first steps into the post-﻿Carson Wentz era, and Hurts appears to be their man. Judging by what he said Wednesday, he's ready to accept the challenge.

Related Content

news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
news

49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon studied Shanahan's offense while preparing for college transfer

49ers RB Trey Sermon feels well-equipped heading into his rookie season having some experience in the outside-zone scheme Kyle Shanahan utilizes in San Francisco. 
news

Odafe Oweh on being Ravens' first-round pick: 'I don't feel like I snuck into anything'

After being selected by the the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, Odafe Oweh feels he landed exactly where he belongs and is working to improve in rookie minicamp. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: 'From day one, we've been upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco's selection of Trey Lance move didn't catch incumbent ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ off guard. 49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that the club kept Jimmy G apprised of the situation throughout the process.
news

Rob Gronkowski ready for 'epic' return to New England to face Patriots in Week 4

Tom Brady isn't the only former Patriot to return to New England in Week 4. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is also headed to a homecoming with his former team.
news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW