Jalen Hurts: Miles Sanders has 'got to get his' in order for Eagles to be successful

Philadelphia's 41-21 loss to Dallas on Monday night exposed a number of issues for the Eagles' offense, and none was greater than its disproportionate reliance on passing.

The Eagles reached the end of the first quarter trailing by only a touchdown, yet they had ran the ball just one time: A two-yard loss for quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. At the half, they'd run it five times, with only two carries going to young running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ for 27 yards.

He wouldn't see another carry for the rest of the game. Hurts admitted Wednesday that can't happen again in the weeks ahead.

"He's a pivotal part of this offense, one of the top running backs in the league," Hurts said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He's got to get his."

From a pure numbers standpoint, five carries as a team is an alarmingly low number for a half. But it's important to note the Eagles ran a total of 18 offensive plays in the first two quarters. They lost the time of possession battle significantly in the first half, 20:21-9:39. Simply put, it's difficult to rack up carries when you don't have the ball for very long to begin with.

"Does he need more than five touches? Of course," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "The way the game went, he didn't get that. There's no doubt we've got to get our playmakers the ball. He's a playmaker. He's shown that he's a playmaker, whether it's in the screen game, whether it's out of the backfield."

Sanders caught three of his four targets out of the backfield Monday night, gaining 28 yards. Sanders nearly picked up a long first down just before the half via a third-down screen, but Cowboys linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ caught him along the sideline, forcing the Eagles to punt.