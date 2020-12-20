Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts expected to remain Eagles starting QB for rest of season

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jalen Hurts is expected to remain the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The rookie's dynamic play in his first start last Sunday has resonated with the Eagles, Rapoport explained on NFL GameDay Morning. Hurts' poise in the moment and his ability to avoid sacks is what ultimately led to the Eagles' decision to relegate Carson Wentz to a backup role with three games remaining.

Hurts essentially saved the Eagles' season with a victory in his first start, leading the offense toward one of its most productive games statistically against one of the NFL's best defenses in the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown (zero interceptions) and added 106 yards on the ground in the 24-21 win, which ended a four-game skid. Coupled with Miles Sanders﻿' 115 yards on 18 carries, the Eagles rushed for a season-high 246 yards as a team and their defense seemed to harbor the same newfound energy.

There's no doubting Hurts' presence was a catalyst to their success last week, and the hope is his infectious play will maintain the Eagles' presence in a four-way race toward Week 17 in the NFC East. After a road tilt against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, the Eagles have divisional games versus the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team.

In what had been a tumultuous season with Wentz at QB, the Eagles are still alive and are expected to ride with the young gun under center in what may be looked back upon as a transformative year in Philadelphia.

