Jake Plummer shows Heads Up Football to Native American kids

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- inMaricopa.com featured former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer, who took the Heads Up Football program to the Ak-Chin Indiana Community near Phoenix.
- Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ruben Brown talked on a Buffalo radio show about his work as a Master Trainer and concussion awareness, the Buffalo Bills blog reported.
- Stack News presented a video that featured coach Chris Merritt, who explained how the Christopher Columbus High School football team in Miami, Fla., works the Heads Up Football drills into its practice schedule
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would host a Moms Clinic next week at their training facility.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor