Jake Plummer shows Heads Up Football to Native American kids

Published: Apr 18, 2014 at 06:22 AM

Friday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Stack News presented a video that featured coach Chris Merritt, who explained how the Christopher Columbus High School football team in Miami, Fla., works the Heads Up Football drills into its practice schedule

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick reveling in journey to Super Bowl LVII after early career struggles: 'I'm here, baby'

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick reflects on his journey during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night after being considered a first-round bust during his time in Arizona.

news

Steve Spagnuolo: CB L'Jarius Sneed clearing concussion protocol 'huge' for Chiefs defense

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a key member of their secondary for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles after cornerback L'Jarius Sneed cleared concussion protocol.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'in a better spot' with ankle sprain, willing to 'leave it all on the line' in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes began Super Bowl LVII Opening Night with the reassuring message that his ankle is in a "better spot" since he last played, and he looks forward to putting it all on the line against the Eagles.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on being let go by Andy Reid in 2013: 'He gave me strength when I was down and I always admired that'

Ahead of their clash in Super Bowl LVII, Nick Sirianni was let go by Andy Reid upon his arrival in Kansas City in 2013, but the Eagles head coach was appreciative of how the Chiefs coach broke the news to him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE