Jaguars top Ravens, capture first road win since 2013

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 08:34 AM
Jason Myers drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired, ending the Jacksonville Jaguars' 13-game road losing streak with a 22-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Elvis Dumervil sacked Blake Bortles as time expired, but was charged with a facemask penalty in the process. Since NFL games cannot end on a defensive penalty, the Jaguars were allowed one last play, offering redemption for Myers after a missed chip shot that would have given his team the lead late in the third quarter. At 3-6, Jacksonville is just one game out of first place in the eminently winnable AFC South.
  1. Allen Robinson is the superior talent, but fellow second-year receiver Allen Hurns is developing into one of the league's most effective second fiddles. He's the first player since Dez Bryant in 2012 to catch a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games. Hurns took big hits on receptions of 17 and 21 yards to put the Jaguars on the doorstep of the end zone late in the third quarter, only to see Bryan Walters drop an easy touchdown pass and Myers miss a 26-yard field goal.
  1. Although far from flawless, Joe Flacco deserves credit for moving the offense with little help from the rushing attack and former special teamer Kamar Aiken as his No. 1 receiver. Minus Steve Smith, Aiken was targeted a whopping 14 times as Flacco's go-to target outside the numbers. The rest of the offense was limited to dumpoffs and seam throws to fullback Kyle Juszczyk and the speed-challenged tight-end trio of Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle. The Ravens finally got a decent performance out of their secondary -- particularly cornerback Lardarius Webb -- but the offense just doesn't have enough firepower to save a lost season.
  1. Linebacker Telvin Smith and cornerback Davon House led Jacksonville's defense with a forced fumble and a pair of interceptions, respectively. The NFL's fastest linebacker, Smith leads the league in tackles since he ascended to the starting lineup at midseason a year ago.
