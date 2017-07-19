Jaguars to work out free-agent TE Gary Barnidge

Around the NFL

Published: Jul 19, 2017
Free-agent tight end Gary Barnidge has yet to land with a new team, but he is drawing interest in the lead-up to training camp.

The former Cleveland Browns pass-catcher is set to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, a source informed told NFL Network's James Palmer.

Mike Kaye of First Coast News in Jacksonville first reported the development.

The 31-year-old Barnidge is coming off a 55/612/2 line with the Browns, who made it tough on their skill-position players by trotting out roughly 37 quarterbacks last season.

Barnidge earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 after hauling in 79 catches for 1,043 yards and nine scores, but was released by Cleveland this spring after the team drafted first-round tight end David Njoku out of Miami.

After parting ways with Julius Thomas, the Jaguars have room for veteran help at tight end. Marcedes Lewis isn't getting any younger and the rest of the group -- Mychal Rivera, Ben Koyack, Neal Sterling, Alex Ellis and Caleb Bluiett -- offers little in terms of plug-and-play producers.

"I'm staying in shape. I'll be ready when that call comes, so I'm in no rush right now," Barnidge said earlier this month.

His patience is appropriate. Someone will come calling for Barnidge before long.

