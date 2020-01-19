Around the NFL

Jaguars to interview Jay Gruden for OC vacancy

Published: Jan 19, 2020 at 03:23 AM

The Jaguars' search for an offensive coordinator will continue with another former head coach.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Jacksonville will interview Jay Gruden for its OC vacancy, per sources. This comes on the heels of interviews with Ben McAdoo and Scott Linehan.

Gruden was fired by the Redskins in October after five-plus years as their head coach. He made it clear to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport a few weeks back he was looking to get back in the NFL, ideally as a head coach. With those jobs off the board, Gruden could return to his previous role. He was the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2011-13.

"I'm itching to do something," Gruden said on a recent episode of the *RapSheet and Friends* podcast. "I'd like to have an office to go to. That's the hardest thing."

The Jaguars still have some hard decisions to make at a couple key positions. They have a complicated quarterback situation, given the recent signing of Nick Foles to a multi-year deal and the emergence of rookie Gardner Minshew. The team also has yet to signal whether it's picking up running back Leonard Fournette's fifth-year option. Based on what Gruden told Rapoport, those developments could impact his interest in the OC post.

"Some of these jobs are not easy, the situations," Gruden said. "You just got to make sure you're with the right people, that's the most important thing. Whatever the opportunity is, whether it's a coordinator or a head coach, you got to make sure you mesh with the people that you're working with."

Jacksonville, which parted ways with John DeFilippo last week, is looking for its third offensive coordinator since 2018.

