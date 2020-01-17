Roundup: Jags interview Ben McAdoo for OC job

Ben McAdoo's promising coaching career took a downturn in 2017 with the failure of his New York Giants.

The former head coach has spent the last two seasons out of the NFL, but that isn't precluding him from some assistant coach searches in the first month of 2020. McAdoo interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the interview.

McAdoo's interview with Jacksonville comes on the heels of his interview with the Carolina Panthers for a position on new coach Matt Rhule's staff.

Jacksonville is the first coordinator position for which McAdoo has interviewed in 2020, but his trail of interviews is intriguing. The former successor to Tom Coughlin in New York has now made suited stops at two organizations with direct connections to Coughlin, who spent three seasons in Jacksonville as executive VP of football operations before he was unceremoniously fired in December. Coughlin is now advising Rhule as he transitions from college to his first NFL head coaching job.

Before New York's decline cost McAdoo his job, the coach was seen as a rising coordinator, leading the Giants to a No. 6 finish in scoring in 2015. He also coached the Giants to a playoff appearance in 2016, the franchise's last berth.

Jacksonville created a vacancy at the position when it parted with John DeFilippo after the 2019 season.

Elsewhere in coaching news Friday:

» Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, who spent 2019 out of the NFL, is interviewing Friday in Carolina for the Panthers' quarterbacks coach job, Rapoport reported.