Jaguars sign fifth-round pick linebacker Williams

Published: Jul 14, 2008 at 10:21 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rookie linebacker Thomas Williams signed a four-year contract worth nearly $2 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Williams, a fifth-round draft pick from Southern California, got a $174,500 signing bonus to go along with the $1.7 million contract. His base salary in 2008 will be $295,000, followed by $385,000, $470,000 and $555,000.

Williams started just 14 games at Southern California, but the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder excelled on special teams. The Jaguars hope he can do the same in the NFL.

They selected him with the 155th overall pick in April's draft, and his contract leaves the team with three rookies unsigned.

Jacksonville begins training camp July 26.

