Around the NFL

Jaguars sign ex-Giants first-rounder Ereck Flowers

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 07:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former first-round pick Ereck Flowers found a new home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing the offensive tackle, the team announced Friday.

The move comes as left tackle Josh Wells, who suffered a groin injury, heads to injured reserve. Wells could be a candidate to return after eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Wells started the last three games for the Jags after Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 2.

Flowers was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday after four disappointing seasons. The 2015 No. 9 overall selection out of Miami was a turnstile for Big Blue in 48 career starts. Since entering the league, Flowers has allowed 180 total QB pressures, by far the most in the NFL over that span, per Pro Football Focus. After a move to right tackle this season, he was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler, then jettisoned.

It's a desperate move for a playoff-caliber Jags team, one born out of injuries and few other options. At least Jags EVP Tom Coughlin has intimate knowledge of Flowers, having coached the left tackle as a rookie. Jacksonville offensive line coach Pat Flaherty was also on the Giants staff in 2015.

It's difficult to imagine Flowers heading to Florida and magically becoming a star, but on the plus side, at least Blake Bortles is more mobile than Eli Manning.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dallas Goedert thought he'd 'have a deal done' with Eagles by start of season

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ is happy again in Philadelphia. The Eagles might need to overachieve to keep his running mate content. ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is entering a contract year in 2021 and he's surprised he wasn't able to reach an agreement on an extension before the season.
news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW