Jaguars sign ex-Giants first-rounder Ereck Flowers

Flowers was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday after four disappointing seasons. The 2015 No. 9 overall selection out of Miami was a turnstile for Big Blue in 48 career starts. Since entering the league, Flowers has allowed 180 total QB pressures, by far the most in the NFL over that span, per Pro Football Focus. After a move to right tackle this season, he was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler, then jettisoned.