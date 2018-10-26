Jaguars' sickness ... diagnosed! Plus, a warning to Raider Nation

With that in mind, the Jaguars have to be stubborn when it comes to the running game. The team needs to set a goal of 35 rushing attempts each week and grind it out with T.J. Yeldon, Carlos Hyde and, when he returns, Leonard Fournette. Last season, when Marrone was talking about how his ideal game plan would include "zero" passing attempts, the Jaguars led the NFL in rushing yards (141.4) and rushing attempts (32.9) per game. In 2018, though, the Jaguars are averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards (98.6) on just 23.1 attempts per game. That certainly doesn't work in the much-maligned quarterback's favor. Bortles needs to be on a strict pitch count that tops out at 30 passes, but fewer rushing attempts obviously means more throws. If the Jaguars want to reduce their turnover woes, they have to give the ball to the running backs and rely less on Bortles to create splash plays in the passing game. It's not sexy, but it has worked for the Jags in the past -- and it will work again if they commit to jamming the ball down their opponents' throats.