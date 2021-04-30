Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

A Georgia corner came off the board late in the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, and another is kicking off Day 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) Friday.

Campbell joins Jacksonville's defensive backfield opposite 2020 first-rounder C.J. Henderson﻿, giving the Jaguars a tandem of 6-foot-1 defenders at the position.

Campbell's length and athleticism are his best traits, leaving him room for growth in the technical side of the game. Should Campbell reach his ceiling in that department, the Jaguars will have two rock-solid corners locking down the outside for years to come.

A former five-star recruit out of high school, Campbell started all 10 games of his final season at Georgia, tying for the team-high in pass breakups with five in 2020. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to NFL corner William Jackson﻿, a reliable corner who just earned a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Washington in March.