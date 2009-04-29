Jaguars release backup OT Spencer, FB Cotrone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released offensive tackle Charles Spencer on Wednesday, four days after using their first two draft picks to revamp their line.

The Jaguars drafted bookend tackles Eugene Monroe and Eben Britton in the first two rounds Saturday, making Spencer expendable. The team signed Spencer in early September after backup offensive tackle Richard Collier was shot and paralyzed.

Spencer, a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2006, dressed for 10 games for the Jaguars last season, but he didn't play.

The Jaguars also released fullback Anthony Cotrone, who signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent last year and missed the season because of a knee injury.

