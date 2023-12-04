Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (ribs) expected to play vs. Bengals Monday night

Travis Etienne will be on the field and ready to go for the Jacksonville Jaguars' first Monday night game since 2011.

Etienne, questionable due to injured ribs, is expected to play in the Jaguars' Week 13 tilt against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Still, Etienne being available is hardly surprising as head coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that he expected him to play.

The Jags' former first-rounder was limited in practice through the week.

Etienne is racking up his best season as a pro so far, having compiled 194 carries for 726 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Following a three-game stretch in which he ran for multiple touchdowns, Etienne hasn't rushed for a TD in four consecutive games. He'll look to change that against a Bengals squad allowing 139.6 rushing yards per game, which is 29th in the NFL.