Around the NFL

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Missing rookie season like going to birthday party but not eating cake

Published: Jan 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round running back Travis Etienne missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that required surgery.

Etienne said sitting on the sidelines was tough on Sundays, but the RB did most of his rehab at the facility and was able to be in meetings during the week.

"I think being in the meetings every day, it helped me in a way, helped me in a sense because I felt like I was a part of it," Etienne said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. "I feel like I was a part of everything. I was like a little kid going to the birthday, but I just couldn't have any birthday cake.

"That's the best way I can put it. That's how this year's been for me. So next year, I'm just looking forward to just indulging in all the cake that I can."

The Jags hope Etienne can have his cake and eat it too in 2022.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is on schedule in his rehab and expected to be full-go come training camp in July.

"I definitely feel like as of now I'll be ready," Etienne said. "I'm ready to go. The next milestone for me is to get back doing weightlifting, like squats and stuff like that. I haven't really been squatting because it is a Lisfranc injury, and it was in the bottom of the foot."

Added Etienne: "My upper body has never looked better. I feel like mentally, I just had to slow down, take a step back and enjoy the process. This is my first-ever injury. I had to step back and look at the game from the outside in. I did get the injury, but I never thought it would happen. I feel when I get back on the field, it's going to be different."

With Urban Meyer fired, Etienne's situation becomes more interesting in Jacksonville.

The Jags are in desperate need of speed at the skill positions. Etienne was set to play the Percy Harvin role in Meyer's offense and inject much-needed turbo-boost to the game plan. Unfortunately, the preseason injury wiped that out.

Will the next coach or offensive coordinator view Etienne in a similar fashion and deploy the speedy playmaker in a diverse fashion in the backfield, out wide, in the slot and create mismatches? Or will the RB become the latest pick who went to waste in the perennial rebuild in Jacksonville?

Related Content

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs prepared to air it out despite freezing temperatures in Patriots-Bills

Catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he dials up maximum velocity is tough enough. Doing it with numb fingers is even tougher, and that's what Stefon Diggs will be dealing with Saturday night. 
news

Julio Jones, finally healthy, ready for postseason run with top-seeded Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ didn't alter the Titans' 2021 season as expected following his trade from Atlanta, but there is still a chance for the star receiver to make a lasting impact in the postseason.
news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: 'We fully expect Baker (Mayfield) to be our starter and bounce back'

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes the 2020 version of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ reflects who the club truly has in its quarterback, not the Mayfield who struggled while playing through injuries this season.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW