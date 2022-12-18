Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to miss a game in his young career, and that's not changing Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence was questionable for a second straight week due to a toe injury suffered in a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he will play through it to make the 31st consecutive start to begin his career.

2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker will miss his first career game as the rookie is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday and Friday, Lawrence was limited in practice, providing an indication he'd be able to give it a go again despite the injury. He is coming off perhaps the best game of his career in a win over the Titans in which he had four total touchdowns.

Lawrence has shown marked improvement in his second season and first campaign under head coach Doug Pederson. His 20 touchdown passes are eight more than he had in all of his rookie season and his 66.2 completion percentage, 246.3 yards per game passing and six interceptions through 13 starts are also significant upgrades.